Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news town of grottoes votes to close grand caverns pool permanently
Local

Town of Grottoes votes to close Grand Caverns pool permanently

Crystal Graham
Published:
pool closed sign
(© LincB – stock.adobe.com)

The Grand Caverns pool in the Town of Grottoes is closing permanently after a vote by the Town Council in February.

The pool is more than 50 years old – and has been in need of a major renovation since the town inherited it in 2010.

The pool has leaked 9.4 million gallons of water since 2016. Despite many efforts to repair it, the pool continues to have more leaks.

“Because of this substantial water loss, we hired a firm to conduct a geotechnical study as well as an engineering firm to evaluate the pool’s structural integrity,” said Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster.

The repair of the leakage in the expansion joint couldn’t be made until September 2023.

Staffing was also an issue, Plaster said, exacerbated by the closure due to COVID-19.

With staffing issues and the repairs delayed, there were no plans for a 2023 pool season.

Plaster said a new pool in Grottoes is possible in the future.

“There has been no final decisions on a new pool and the location thereof,” said Plaster. “There is not a deadline set at this time for demolition either.

“That is not to say, that we would not like to provide this amenity in the future. However, we must have the revenue to do so.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular

1 Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County
2 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why did Kadin Shedrick ride the bench for two months?
3 Former DuPont Community Credit Union employee faces six felony embezzlement charges
4 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
5 Pat Forde, the ‘towering fraud’ of the interwebs, takes his annual shot at Tony Bennett

Latest News

nascar
Sports

Podcast: Joey Logano wins in Atlanta, plus the latest on Jimmie Johnson

Chris Graham
ncaa tournament
Sports

Sweet 16 Thursday Preview: More upsets in the offing in East, West regions?

Chris Graham

The Sweet 16 gets underway Thursday, as the four teams remaining in the East Region will battle it out at Madison Square Garden in New York City, while the West Region will be decided at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

police crime scene
Virginia

Grand jury indicts 10 for second-degree murder in death of Black man at psychiatric hospital

Crystal Graham

A grand jury in Dinwiddie County indicted 10 people Tuesday in the death of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno at Central State Hospital.

norfolk
Virginia

Norfolk woman faces several charges after hitting police officer with her car

Chris Graham
Zaine Anthony Wells
Local

Update: Waynesboro Police wait a day to put word out on armed, dangerous shooting suspect

Chris Graham
dustin butler
Local

Family wants answers in Rockbridge missing person case, which takes twist with new info

Chris Graham
smith house galleries exhibit Ukraine
Culture

Smith House Galleries exhibit takes you beyond Ukraine’s ‘horrors of today’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy