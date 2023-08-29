Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
UVA Football: Tony Elliott weekly radio show back tonight
Sports

UVA Football: Tony Elliott weekly radio show back tonight

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony elliott
Photo: UVA Athletics

“Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” is back on Tuesday at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Charlottesville.

The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m. ET.

Hosted by John Freeman, the Voice of the Cavaliers, the second show of the season will feature UVA football Tony Elliott and linebacker Josh Ahern.

Fans are encouraged to come to BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse to watch and interact with the show. BJ’s full menu will be available, including the world-famous Pizookie, the official dessert of UVA Athletics.

Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to have items signed by Coach Elliott.

There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network are scheduled broadcast the show.

Free online audio is also available at VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports App as well as a live video stream will be available on the @VirginiaCavaliers official Facebook page.

Fans are encouraged to e-mail questions to the show through the home page of the mobile app, by emailing [email protected] / [email protected] or by tweeting @johnfreemanuva.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 The latest on ACC expansion: ‘Soft deadline’ coming up for any moves
2 Ben Cline, your congressman, thinks they’re ‘coming for your ceiling fans’: Analysis
3 An action plan to revive Uniontown: Millions needed to redevelop Black neighborhood
4 Waynesboro veterinarian ‘Dr. Dan’ hanging up stethoscope after 55 years in practice
5 AEW breaks attendance record, and hits all the right notes, at ‘All In’ in London

Latest News

virginia tech lane stadium
Sports

Game Notes: ODU coach, QB set for first experience with Lane Stadium on a Saturday night

Chris Graham
Health, Local

Augusta Health’s Dr. Jason Lawrence recognized for training of medical students

Rebecca Barnabi

Preceptors are practicing physicians who are integral to the clinical education and training of medical students.

police
Local, Police

Nelson County authorities lead search for missing 60-year-old man from Roseland

Chris Graham

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 60-year-old male.

missing
Police, Virginia

Henrico County woman released from jail on Aug. 22 now reported missing by family

Chris Graham
vegetable stand at farmers market
Local, Schools

Harvest time: Kate Collins Middle’s student-run market open Thursday afternoons

Rebecca Barnabi
vote
Politics, U.S.

Group introduces eight bills to protect American voting rights

Rebecca Barnabi
classroom
Schools, Virginia

MIT professor leads lecture series at Washington & Lee on ethics and design

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy