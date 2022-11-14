Tony Elliott on shooting deaths of Chandler, Davis, Perry: ‘Rest in peace, young men’

It’s been an awful day for the University of Virginia family, which is grieving the deaths of three football student-athletes – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured,” UVA Football coach Tony Elliott said.

“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends,” Elliott said. “These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community.

“Rest in peace, young men.”

Chandler, Davis and Perry were shot and killed on Sunday night at the end of a field trip to Washington, D.C., with students from two UVA drama classes.

A former UVA Football player, Christopher Darnell Jones, was arrested in Henrico County late Monday morning, and he has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

A fourth football student-athlete, Mike Hollins, is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound in the mass shooting.

“As a mother of three children, I ache for the parents and family members,” UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams said. “We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us.

“I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding,” Williams said.