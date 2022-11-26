Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news three funerals entire virginia football team to be on hand for services for fallen teammates
Sports

Three funerals: Entire Virginia Football team to be on hand for services for fallen teammates

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football tragedy
(Background photo © David Matthew Lyons – stock.adobe.com/Player images courtesy UVA Athletics website)

Virginia Football isn’t playing its season finale with Virginia Tech because its players have more important things on their schedule: the funerals of three slain teammates.

The entire team will be in Miami today for the funeral of D’Sean Perry, one of the three football student-athletes murdered in a mass shooting on Grounds on Nov. 13.

The second service, for Devin Chandler, is scheduled for Sunday in Virginia Beach.

A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. will be held on Wednesday in North Charleston, S.C.

Virginia had been scheduled to play Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg, and there was talk of efforts to move the game to Saturday, Dec. 3, to allow the team time to begin healing emotionally and get back into some kind of football mode mentally and physically.

Now you know why that was never going to happen.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

jayden gardner

Gardner has 26 in UVA win: ‘When he’s at his best, that really helps us’
Chris Graham
pollution

We’ve made advances in air quality monitoring: But is it doing anything?
Contributors

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills upwards of seven million people annually around the world.

brazil

Lula Da Silva’s presidential election win in Brazil is a victory for the world
Contributors

On October 30th, Brazilians voted in a presidential runoff election that was won by Luiz ‘Lula’ Ignacio Da Silva.

american flag

America needs to wake up to the horrors of its hate: ‘I am because you are’
Contributors
nuclear war

China, Russia, and the history of their uneasy pas de deux over nukes
Contributors
ben cline

Trump dines with anti-semites: Now will you denounce him, Congressman Cline?
Contributors
Liberty Hugh Freeze

Report: Auburn set to offer football coaching job to Liberty’s Hugh Freeze
Chris Graham