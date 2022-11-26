Three funerals: Entire Virginia Football team to be on hand for services for fallen teammates

Virginia Football isn’t playing its season finale with Virginia Tech because its players have more important things on their schedule: the funerals of three slain teammates.

The entire team will be in Miami today for the funeral of D’Sean Perry, one of the three football student-athletes murdered in a mass shooting on Grounds on Nov. 13.

The second service, for Devin Chandler, is scheduled for Sunday in Virginia Beach.

A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. will be held on Wednesday in North Charleston, S.C.

Virginia had been scheduled to play Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg, and there was talk of efforts to move the game to Saturday, Dec. 3, to allow the team time to begin healing emotionally and get back into some kind of football mode mentally and physically.

Now you know why that was never going to happen.