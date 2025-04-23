‘Threads of Diversity’: Wenonah Elementary fourth-graders publish class book

Fourth-grade students at Wenonah Elementary recently celebrated the release of their class book, “Threads of Diversity,” a heartfelt and creative project that honors family culture and heritage through student storytelling.

Led by co-teachers Reading Specialist Taylor Rose and 4th-Grade teacher Nicole Mickens, the project began during Black History Month with a focus on building inclusivity and student voice. Students interviewed their family members to learn more about their own culture and heritage. They then used the information they gathered to write personal narratives, blending storytelling with factual elements about their backgrounds.

“We’ve worked really intentionally to build an inclusive classroom,” said Rose and Mickens. “These are some of the most inclusive kids we’ve ever met, and this project allowed them to take pride in their identities and share that pride with others.”

The final product, a professionally bound class book, “Threads of Diversity,” was unveiled at a classroom Publishing Party that featured Chris Lassiter, a local children’s book author, as guest speaker. Students shared their writing, reflected on what they learned and celebrated their work with family and staff.

“Our family culture, that is what makes us special,” said one student about the heart of the project.

The event was a powerful reflection of Wenonah’s commitment to celebrating diversity, nurturing empathy and empowering young voices through meaningful and creative learning experiences.