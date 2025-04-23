Home ‘Threads of Diversity’: Wenonah Elementary fourth-graders publish class book
Arts, Education, Local

‘Threads of Diversity’: Wenonah Elementary fourth-graders publish class book

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
Courtesy of Waynesboro Schools.

Fourth-grade students at Wenonah Elementary recently celebrated the release of their class book, “Threads of Diversity,” a heartfelt and creative project that honors family culture and heritage through student storytelling.

Led by co-teachers Reading Specialist Taylor Rose and 4th-Grade teacher Nicole Mickens, the project began during Black History Month with a focus on building inclusivity and student voice. Students interviewed their family members to learn more about their own culture and heritage. They then used the information they gathered to write personal narratives, blending storytelling with factual elements about their backgrounds.

“We’ve worked really intentionally to build an inclusive classroom,” said Rose and Mickens. “These are some of the most inclusive kids we’ve ever met, and this project allowed them to take pride in their identities and share that pride with others.”

The final product, a professionally bound class book, “Threads of Diversity,” was unveiled at a classroom Publishing Party that featured Chris Lassiter, a local children’s book author, as guest speaker. Students shared their writing, reflected on what they learned and celebrated their work with family and staff.

“Our family culture, that is what makes us special,” said one student about the heart of the project.

The event was a powerful reflection of Wenonah’s commitment to celebrating diversity, nurturing empathy and empowering young voices through meaningful and creative learning experiences.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

nascar
NASCAR

NASCAR News and Notes: The fallout from a wild weekend in Rockingham

Chris Graham
Arts, Local

‘A full-circle moment’: Wildlife Center of Virginia releases seven Black Bear cubs

Rebecca Barnabi

In March and April of 2024, the Wildlife Center of Virginia began admitting young Black Bear cubs from across the Commonwealth.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Local

Augusta County: Armed man who barricaded himself, refused to exit, taken into custody

Crystal Graham

An attempt to arrest a wanted man in Augusta County led officers to establish a perimeter after he barricaded himself inside his apartment.

job interview
Politics, Virginia

Fredericksburg: Mary Washington to host jobs event for alums, federal workers

Rebecca Barnabi
Alexander Dickow
Arts, Local

Virginia Tech professor, poet Alexander Dickow presents bilingual reading Friday

Crystal Graham
driver pulled over by police
Virginia

Police release dashcam video from crash involving trooper, driver on side of road

Crystal Graham
2025 public service awards JMU
Education, Local

Four Shenandoah Valley residents honored by JMU for public service work

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status