Close
Home The ESPN FPI had us thinking a 1-11 finish was possible for Virginia: Where do things stand now?
Football, Sports

The ESPN FPI had us thinking a 1-11 finish was possible for Virginia: Where do things stand now?

Chris Graham
Published date:
espn
(© HTGanzo- stock.adobe.com)

The ESPN Football Power Index is giving a touch more love to Virginia, after the 31-27 upset of then-#10 North Carolina last week.

OK, so actually, it’s not much.

FPI still has the ‘Hoos as underdogs in each of their last five games, beginning this weekend at Miami, which is a 19-point per the folks in Vegas, and a 91.5 percent favorite through FPI.

The home game with Georgia Tech on Nov. 4 is where we saw movement. FPI had the Yellow Jackets with a 66 percent-plus win favorability before the Virginia win at UNC last weekend; now it’s down to 53.9 percent.

Mind you, that one is in Charlottesville, and it’s not like Georgia Tech is a world-beater, at 3-4 overall, with a double-digit loss at home to Bowling Green.

At Louisville on Nov. 9 and Duke at home on Nov. 18 are both still squash matches, per FPI, and Virginia Tech at home in the finale on Nov. 25 has moved only ever so slightly toward Virginia.

Tech was a 66 percent-plus favorite ahead of the upset of North Carolina; that’s down to 65.9 percent now.

On the whole, FPI last week projected a 2.0-10.0 finish for Virginia; now we’re at 3.2-8.8.

