Arts & Entertainment, Local

The Capitol Fools to bring musical satire to Charlottesville for one show

Crystal Graham
Published date:

paramount theater A political satire group will bring its fast-paced, laugh-out loud musical to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Sept. 15.

The Capitol Fools will present one show at 4 p.m.

The Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that inspire belly laughter as both sides of the aisle get skewered.

Equal opportunity offenders … check.

Skewering both sides of the aisle … check.

Cast members from past seasons of The Capitol Steps perform all the beloved bits, the mind-boggling backward-talking spoonerisms, break-neck costume changes, over-the-top impressions and song parodies reflecting the day’s news.

The spirit, irreverence and D.N.A. of The Capitol Steps lives on with The Capitol Fools.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $29.75 to $54.75 per person.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or by calling (434) 979-1333.

