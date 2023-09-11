The Business Side: UVA Football still can’t get the gameday experience right

Scott Stadium was 5,000 below capacity for Saturday’s season opener with JMU. So, why was traffic backed up on Interstate 64 and the Route 250 Bypass hours ahead of the noon kickoff?

I first hit traffic a mile east of the Ivy exit on I-64 around 9:50 a.m. It took around 45 minutes to make the next three miles from there to the Fontaine exit at 10:30 a.m., but the exit – which I needed to make to get to my parking lot – was blocked, and the state trooper guarding it wasn’t allowing anyone to pass, even those with parking passes.

The next mile, from there to the Ivy Road exit, took another 45 minutes, and I finally made it to my parking space at 11:30.

There were still hundreds of cars on the bypass and Ivy Road, hundreds others circling parking lots looking for spaces, as the pregame ceremony honoring the three football student-athletes who lost their lives last year, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, began in the stadium, in front of scads of empty seats.

I’m not sure this would be acceptable if the game was a sellout, but that it wasn’t, and local and University officials weren’t better prepared to be able to handle the traffic, isn’t a good sign of things to come from a business standpoint, because, oh, yeah, football is a business.

Other gameday critiques