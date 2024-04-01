Teen shot at Richmond intersection, later dies from injuries: Police investigating

A Richmond teen found unresponsive at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Front Street at 10:54 p.m. Sunday night from an apparent gunshot wound died at a local hospital.

Richmond Police are investigating the circumstances that led to this shooting and ask anyone with information or video from surveillance cameras in the area to contact detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.