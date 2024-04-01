Countries
Home Teen shot at Richmond intersection, later dies from injuries: Police investigating
Public Safety, Virginia

Teen shot at Richmond intersection, later dies from injuries: Police investigating

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond teen found unresponsive at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Front Street at 10:54 p.m. Sunday night from an apparent gunshot wound died at a local hospital.

Richmond Police are investigating the circumstances that led to this shooting and ask anyone with information or video from surveillance cameras in the area to contact detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

