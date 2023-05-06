Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsteen riding bike killed after being struck by passing car in franklin county
Virginia

Teen riding bike killed after being struck by passing car in Franklin County

Chris Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A Rocky Mount teen was killed when his bike was struck by a driver on Route 220 in Franklin County on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky Mount, was riding his electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220 at 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, when the bicycle was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord traveling south in the right lane on Route 220.

Meggs died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord was not identified by VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened
2 Central Shenandoah Health District urges parents not to wait for back-to-school immunizations
3 More older adults eligible for coupons to farmers markets with expansion of program
4 UVA hoops’ Reece Beekman has a decision to make: The pros, cons of going, staying
5 Richmond reaches deal to build new stadium: What’s in store for baseball in the capital city?

Latest News

police emergency fire
Local

Overnight single-vehicle crash in Highland County takes life of McDowell 23-year-old

Chris Graham
news virginian jim wood
Local

Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened

Chris Graham

Not only is the matter of Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood’s homophobic slur “closed,” but there he is on the front page of one of the local papers, big smile on his face, at a ribbon cutting for a new local business.

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels get Friday night win over Altoona Curve, 3-1

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Altoona Curve, 3-1, Friday night at The Diamond.

Norfolk Tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides fall, 2-1, to Durham Bulls, snapping six-game winning streak

Chris Graham
alder marin sotelo Farmville
Virginia

Captured: Virginia jail escapee charged in death of deputy taken into custody in Mexico

Crystal Graham
07-jungle-boy-and-darby-allin-vs-mjf-and-sammy-guevara-dynamite-2023-05-03_007
Sports

Ratings news: Man, are AEW fans just not into the product right now

Chris Graham
Virginia

Virginia unemployment rate remains at 3.2 percent in March jobs numbers

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy