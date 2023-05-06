Teen riding bike killed after being struck by passing car in Franklin County

A Rocky Mount teen was killed when his bike was struck by a driver on Route 220 in Franklin County on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky Mount, was riding his electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220 at 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, when the bicycle was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord traveling south in the right lane on Route 220.

Meggs died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord was not identified by VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.