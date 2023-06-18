Teen killed in Amelia County head-on crash: Lynchburg man charged

A teen-ager was killed in a motor-vehicle accident in Amelia County on Friday.

A 1999 Buick Sentry driven by Brandon Scott Stein, 28, of Lynchburg, was traveling westbound on Patrick Henry Highway when the vehicle crossed the median and struck a 2002 Honda Accord, which was traveling eastbound and was being operated by Tamia Ronique Fitzgerald, 19, of Blackstone.

Fitzgerald was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A juvenile seated in the rear was med-flighted from the scene for treatment of serious injuries.

Another teenage passenger in the front seat succumbed to injuries on the scene.

Stein was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threating injuries.

He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Further charges are pending.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.