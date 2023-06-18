Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsteen killed in amelia county head on crash lynchburg man charged
Virginia

Teen killed in Amelia County head-on crash: Lynchburg man charged

Chris Graham
Published date:
police fire rescue on scene
(© Daniel Avram – stock.adobe.com)

A teen-ager was killed in a motor-vehicle accident in Amelia County on Friday.

A 1999 Buick Sentry driven by Brandon Scott Stein, 28, of Lynchburg, was traveling westbound on Patrick Henry Highway when the vehicle crossed the median and struck a 2002 Honda Accord, which was traveling eastbound and was being operated by Tamia Ronique Fitzgerald, 19, of Blackstone.

Fitzgerald was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A juvenile seated in the rear was med-flighted from the scene for treatment of serious injuries.

Another teenage passenger in the front seat succumbed to injuries on the scene.

Stein was transported  to the hospital for treatment of non-life threating injuries.

He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Further charges are pending.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 ‘A challenging road in front of us’: But yes, Virginia still has a path to win the College World Series
2 O’Connor, Virginia bullpen, falter late in CWS opener: Florida walks off ‘Hoos, 6-5
3 Brian O’Connor on late-game bullpen moves in CWS loss: ‘I have zero regret’
4 Wintergreen Police officer dead after fatal struggle with assault suspect Friday night
5 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s office identifies deceased female inmate

Latest News

baseball
U.S./World

Myrtle Beach Pelicans win on Saturday night, knocking off FredNats, 3-1

Chris Graham
police investigation
Local

Update: Suspect in Wintergreen officer death charged with capital murder

Crystal Graham

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a Wintergreen Police officer Friday night.

nick parker
Sports

O’Connor should have let Nick Parker show what more he had in the tank

Scott German

Now that I’ve had a horrible night’s sleep, and consumed way too much caffeine, here’s my thoughts on Virginia’s late bullpen collapse against Florida that resulted in a shocking 6-5 defeat in the opening game of the College World Series. 

Local

Harrisonburg, Rockingham County leaders urge governor, state legislators to put education first

Crystal Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local

Albemarle County: Overnight fire in single-wide trailer on Oak Hill Court

Crystal Graham
interstate 81
Local

Update: Interstate 81 SB in Rockbridge County now open at exit 200 after crash

Crystal Graham
uva baseball college world series
Sports

‘A challenging road in front of us’: But yes, Virginia still has a path to win the College World Series

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy