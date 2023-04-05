Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newssunspots studio celebrates 23 years of bringing glassblowing to the queen city
Local

Sunspots Studios celebrates 23 years of bringing glassblowing to the Queen City

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Seth Hendrick blows into a pipe to create an original glass piece. Courtesy of Sunspots Studios.

The main business began as Designs in Copper Inc., original handmade decorative pieces by Doug Sheridan.

The company employed more than 40 in Staunton making and shipping designs to 5,000 retail and garden outlets across the United States. Several designs were featured on QVC and in national catalogs.

Designs in Copper moved into the Klotz building, a three-story warehouse in the Wharf built in 1929, in January 2000.

In September 2001, a glassblowing studio was set up in the building after Staunton residents began requesting a way to purchase products, including suncatchers, birdfeeders and garden globes, directly from the company. Sunspots Studios was born, taking its name from the way the colorful glass used in all designs sparkled in the sunlight.

“We survived a tough time in the early 2000s,” Co-owner Caroline Sheridan said. “But we have landed in a good place. With the support of the local community, we made it through, and people are still discovering the magic of Sunspots every day.”

Sunspots celebrated 23 years on April 1 of visitors having access to watch glassblowers at work in the studios and to participate in making their own ornaments.  Doug and Caroline Sheridan continue to own and operate the business.

By the early 2000s, the company’s copper designs were being copied by big box retailers, manufactured in China and sold for a fraction of the price Designs in Copper offered. Sunspots took over as the company’s main business, and glassblowing moved into what was the shipping area of the warehouse in 2007. Copper designs continued to be made until the cost of copper made items unfeasible to create. Sunspots offers handmade glass items and artisan jewelry.

Sunspots Studios is open at 202 South Lewis Street, Staunton, Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live glassblowing is available until 4 p.m.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Albemarle County man escapes custody while being treated at UVA Hospital
2 Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19
3 FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6
4 Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients
5 Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Latest News

jennifer mcclellan
Virginia

Virginia congresswoman joins House task force to combat gun violence

Rebecca Barnabi
ncaa tournament
Sports

Somebody tell LSU basketball star Angel Reese to stop actin’ the fool

Chris Graham

LSU basketball star Angel Reese has had her 15 minutes of fame. She’s done now.

old tire recycling
Local

Spring Clean-Up gives SAW residents opportunity to dispose of large waste items for free

Crystal Graham

Residents of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are invited to participate in the county’s annual Spring Clean-Up event running April 22-29.

irs taxes
U.S./World

Justice Department warns taxpayers to be alert for dishonest return preparers

Crystal Graham
John Fetterman Pennsylvania
U.S./World

Sen. John Fetterman on depression treatment: Care ‘changed my life’

Crystal Graham
online news
Perspectives

Fake news curated by the Deep State: Government spin doctors control the news cycle

John Whitehead
Israel
Perspectives

Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismal failure to guard Israel-Arab relations

Alon Ben-Meier

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy