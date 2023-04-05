Sunspots Studios celebrates 23 years of bringing glassblowing to the Queen City

The main business began as Designs in Copper Inc., original handmade decorative pieces by Doug Sheridan.

The company employed more than 40 in Staunton making and shipping designs to 5,000 retail and garden outlets across the United States. Several designs were featured on QVC and in national catalogs.

Designs in Copper moved into the Klotz building, a three-story warehouse in the Wharf built in 1929, in January 2000.

In September 2001, a glassblowing studio was set up in the building after Staunton residents began requesting a way to purchase products, including suncatchers, birdfeeders and garden globes, directly from the company. Sunspots Studios was born, taking its name from the way the colorful glass used in all designs sparkled in the sunlight.

“We survived a tough time in the early 2000s,” Co-owner Caroline Sheridan said. “But we have landed in a good place. With the support of the local community, we made it through, and people are still discovering the magic of Sunspots every day.”

Sunspots celebrated 23 years on April 1 of visitors having access to watch glassblowers at work in the studios and to participate in making their own ornaments. Doug and Caroline Sheridan continue to own and operate the business.

By the early 2000s, the company’s copper designs were being copied by big box retailers, manufactured in China and sold for a fraction of the price Designs in Copper offered. Sunspots took over as the company’s main business, and glassblowing moved into what was the shipping area of the warehouse in 2007. Copper designs continued to be made until the cost of copper made items unfeasible to create. Sunspots offers handmade glass items and artisan jewelry.

Sunspots Studios is open at 202 South Lewis Street, Staunton, Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live glassblowing is available until 4 p.m.