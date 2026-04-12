Home Stunner in Hungary: Viktor Orbán routed in bid for re-election
Politics

Stunner in Hungary: Viktor Orbán routed in bid for re-election

Chris Graham
Published date:
Viktor Orbán
Viktor Orbán. Photo: © lev radin/Shutterstock

Not sure what’s more stunning here – that Viktor Orbán was routed in his bid for re-election in Hungary, or that he is actually conceding.

You mean to say, the model for the Trump/MAGA movement knows when the people have spoken?

“The election result is not final yet, but it is understandable and clear,” Orbán told a crowd of supporters on Sunday. “The election result is painful for us, but clear. The responsibility and possibility of governing was not given to us. I have congratulated the winner.”

I am gobsmacked at all of this: first, at the magnitude of the defeat for Orbán, who has led Hungary for the past 16 years, and oversaw a rewrite of the country’s constitution that seemed to make his party’s rule near-eternal.



The victory for Tisza, the opposition party led by Péter Magyar, a former member of Orbán’s Fidesz party, will give the opposition more than two-thirds in the Hungarian legislature, which will allow Tiszla to do its own rewrite of the constitution.

Second, it’s shocking that Orbán didn’t just pull a Trump and try to claim that the election was rigged, and stage a coup to prevent a change of power.

That could still come, but doesn’t seem likely, given what we’re hearing from Orbán, whose loss is going to hit the Trumpers hard.

How hard? Team Trump sent JD Vance to Hungary this week to campaign with Orbán, and Vance was able during the joint appearance to get Donald Trump on the phone – on his third try – to offer a strong endorsement for the fellow wannabe strongman.

“I’m a big fan of Viktor. I’m with him all the way. The United States is with him all the way,” Trump said.





Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Poor traffic planning by UVA casts pall over Luke Combs ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ show
2 A local Kroger store banned a woman of color: Was it racial discrimination?
3 UVA Basketball: Everything you need to know about the dismissal of Coach Mox, what’s next
4 Split deepens in Perriello-Macy Sixth District primary race with new hire
5 UVA Football: The Chandler Morris legal situation played out as well as it could have

Latest News

eric becker uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos emphatically take rubber game with Notre Dame, 20-5

Chris Graham
police arrest night crime accident
State News

Franklin County: 18-year-old man ejected from vehicle in crash, dies at scene

Crystal Graham

An 18-year-old Virginia man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:08 a.m. in Franklin County.

school bus arm
State News

Franklin County: School bus driver strikes vehicle, two injured in crash

Crystal Graham

A Virginia school bus driver has been charged with following too closely after a crash on Thursday in Franklin County.

redistricting tv ad
Politics

How do MAGAs get away with outright lying in TV ads?

Chris Graham
trellis art collective
Arts, Culture, Media

Waynesboro: New art collective to open its doors May 1 in Virginia Metalcrafters building

Crystal Graham
police arrest night crime accident
State News

Bedford County: Vinton man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash

Chris Graham
crime scene yellow police tape
Local News

Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning drive-by shooting

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status