Home Staunton: West Beverley sidewalk, repaving project resumes April 14
Government, Local

Staunton: West Beverley sidewalk, repaving project resumes April 14

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

The West Beverley Sidewalk Improvement and State of Good Repair repaving project will resume the week of April 14 as warmer spring weather settles into Virginia.

In the next four weeks, several sections of roadway near downtown Staunton will be milled and then repaved. Roads will be milled the week of April 14 to 18 and then each will be repaved the week of April 21 to 25.

The dates for specific work are weather dependent and listed below:

West Beverley Street, from Grubert Avenue to W. Frederick Street: milling 4/14 – 4/16 and repaving 4/21 – 4/23

West Frederick Street, from 211 W. Frederick St to North Jefferson Street: milling 4/17 and repaving 4/24

North Jefferson Street, from West Frederick Street to West Beverley Street: milling 4/17 and repaving 4/24

New Street, from Greenville Avenue to Sunnyside Street: milling 4/18 and repaving 4/25

The project began in fall 2024 with improvements to 18 pedestrian intersections, the construction of approximately 600 feet of new sidewalk on West Beverley Street from Grubert Avenue heading west, and the milling and repaving of West Beverley Street from Grubert Avenue to the western city limits and approximately one mile of New Hope Road. The project also includes new pavement markings and signage for bicycle infrastructure along West Beverley.

The funding for the project comes from several sources, including VDOT SGR, the City of Staunton and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding through Housing and Urban Development.

While the project will improve road conditions, it will also increase pedestrian safety with shorter crosswalks and better sidewalk conditions. Dedicated bike lanes with new signage will increase cyclist safety, and will better connect our communities with easier access to local businesses and neighborhoods for more modes of transportation.

The project is scheduled for completion by summer 2025. More information can be found on the city website.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
2 United Way of Harrisonburg, Rockingham expands into SAW area
3 Another freeze likely next week, and after Easter, before milder weather sets in
4 Mo’ money, mo’ problems: What’s the over/under for UVA Football coach Tony Elliott?
5 Odom’s first flub as the UVA Basketball coach: Not retaining Kyle Guy

Latest News

income tax return 1040 IRS calculator
Virginia

Grand jury indicts Virginia man who dodged IRS for years, filed false tax returns

Crystal Graham
staunton rally16
Local, Politics

Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally

Chris Graham

Staunton Police confirmed that they are investigating a reported incident involving a man with a gun at the April 5 Hands Off! protest rally, and one of the witnesses to the incident told AFP on Wednesday that he intends to press charges against the man.

person at computer keyboard
Economy, Local

Harrisonburg: Caf2Code announces expansion, 20 new high-tech jobs

Chris Graham

Caf2Code is planning to invest $135,000 to expand its Harrisonburg operations, bringing 20 high-tech jobs to the local economy.  

Bowman Hall exterior
Education, Local

Bridgewater College honors three distinguished alumni with professional awards

Rebecca Barnabi
charlottesville
Local

Charlottesville woman charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault in stabbing incident

Chris Graham
UVA Baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos get back on track with 13-0 win at VCU

Chris Graham
Health, Politics

Mental health professionals in demand; concern majority ‘graying out’ of workforce

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status