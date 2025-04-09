Staunton: West Beverley sidewalk, repaving project resumes April 14

The West Beverley Sidewalk Improvement and State of Good Repair repaving project will resume the week of April 14 as warmer spring weather settles into Virginia.

In the next four weeks, several sections of roadway near downtown Staunton will be milled and then repaved. Roads will be milled the week of April 14 to 18 and then each will be repaved the week of April 21 to 25.

The dates for specific work are weather dependent and listed below:

West Beverley Street, from Grubert Avenue to W. Frederick Street: milling 4/14 – 4/16 and repaving 4/21 – 4/23

West Frederick Street, from 211 W. Frederick St to North Jefferson Street: milling 4/17 and repaving 4/24

North Jefferson Street, from West Frederick Street to West Beverley Street: milling 4/17 and repaving 4/24

New Street, from Greenville Avenue to Sunnyside Street: milling 4/18 and repaving 4/25

The project began in fall 2024 with improvements to 18 pedestrian intersections, the construction of approximately 600 feet of new sidewalk on West Beverley Street from Grubert Avenue heading west, and the milling and repaving of West Beverley Street from Grubert Avenue to the western city limits and approximately one mile of New Hope Road. The project also includes new pavement markings and signage for bicycle infrastructure along West Beverley.

The funding for the project comes from several sources, including VDOT SGR, the City of Staunton and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding through Housing and Urban Development.

While the project will improve road conditions, it will also increase pedestrian safety with shorter crosswalks and better sidewalk conditions. Dedicated bike lanes with new signage will increase cyclist safety, and will better connect our communities with easier access to local businesses and neighborhoods for more modes of transportation.

The project is scheduled for completion by summer 2025. More information can be found on the city website.