An eagle-eyed reader noticed this week that the City of Staunton no longer has a full-time assistant city manager, and asked us what we might know about that.

The city website lists Amanda DiMeo, the economic development director, as the acting assistant city manager.

I didn’t recall seeing any announcement that Amanda Kaufman, who was hired to the assistant city manager job in 2023, had left, but, Google was my friend on this.

The City of Plymouth, Minn., announced in December that it had hired Kaufman to the post of deputy city manager, and that she began on that new job on Dec. 15.

Taking a job in Minnesota is going home for Kaufman, who has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from Winona State University, in Winona, Minn., which is a couple hours southwest of Plymouth, in the Minneapolis/St. Paul suburbs.

In the meantime, the City of Staunton has its ED director doing double duty during its budget season, and oddly, I just did another Google search, and the only job postings for a new assistant city manager that came up were the ones from 2019 and 2023.

Nothing new, basically.