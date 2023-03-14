Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news staunton schedules heavy trash pickup week in april
Local

Staunton schedules heavy trash pickup week in April

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
staunton
(© Emas – stock.adobe.com)

The city of Staunton will begin to collect large, bulky items curbside on Monday, April 10 at 7 a.m.

Old appliances, furniture, household goods and yard waste may be placed at the curb in front of Staunton homes for pickup. Refuse staff will work their way through the city during the week, but items not placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on April 10 may not be collected.

Residents are asked to cut and bundle tree limbs and yard waste, and keep it separate from heavy trash. Yard waste will be collected separately for composting. The service is available for residential customers only. Apartment and condo inhabitants should check with their property managers for details.

Items not permitted in this pickup include hazardous waste items, car batteries, electronics, oil-based paint, pesticides, stumps, rocks, concrete, old vehicles, building materials and tires. They should be brought to the Augusta County Landfill’s Household Hazardous Waste Day, usually scheduled in the fall.

Tires can be disposed of in the Gypsy Hill Park Football Stadium parking lot between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Tires must be off rims and are limited to four per household. Only car and pickup tires will be accepted.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Must-Reads

1 Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity
2 Virginia screwed Duke again, getting better seed, bracket despite ACCT title game loss
3 Twenty years later: The curtain will never fall on my love for local theater
4 Waynesboro leaders don’t really want Jim Wood to step down: That was all kayfabe
5 Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?

Latest News

plant a tree
Local

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation to begin spring planting Wednesday

Crystal Graham
preparing to bake a pie
Culture

Bakers, start your ovens: WTJU brings back Pie Fest on June 10

Crystal Graham

March 14 is known as National Pi Day, but WTJU 91.1 FM isn’t honoring the number today, it’s preparing to celebrate the sweet dessert known as pie this summer.

train tracks
Virginia

On the rail: Commonwealth has new Statewide Rail Plan for transportation needs

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) announced yesterday that its 2022 Statewide Rail Plan was approved by the Federal Railroad Administration.

uva basketball
Sports

March Madness, UVA basketball on the big screen at The Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
hulls drive in
Culture

Hull’s Drive-In opens with fundraiser March 18, season opening on 24th

Crystal Graham
headlines news
Perspectives

Local news media fails when reporting on a possible suicide in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Sports

What Tony Bennett knows about Furman: ‘They really play the right way’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy