A Staunton Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-car crash on Richmond Avenue on Wednesday, per a news release from the PD.

The accident was reported at 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Community Way.

The driver of a Ford F150 truck was charged with failing to stop at a red light.

The officer involved in the crash was transported to Augusta Health for treatment.

Neither driver was identified by police in the news release.