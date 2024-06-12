Staunton police, fugitive task force arrest two in May stabbing incident

The Staunton Police Department and U.S. Marshals Capital Area regional task force arrested two individuals for their alleged role in a stabbing last month in Staunton.

Zachery Taylor Head, 33, of Staunton, and Raven Ciara May, 25, of Staunton, were taken into custody on Monday.

Both are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The arrests come after an incident at the 7-Eleven at 427 N. Coalter St.

On May 18, at 3:26 a.m., a 911 call reported a stabbing victim at the convenience store. The suspects in the stabbing fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Officers determined a robbery and assault occurred at a nearby residence.

The victim was a 25-year-old unidentified male who sustained minor injuries.

Head has been charged with robbery, malicious wounding and breaking and entering.

May has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.