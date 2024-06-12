Countries
Staunton police, fugitive task force arrest two in May stabbing incident
Local

Staunton police, fugitive task force arrest two in May stabbing incident

Crystal Graham
Published date:
head and may arrested
Zachery Taylor Head and Raven Ciara May, submitted

The Staunton Police Department and U.S. Marshals Capital Area regional task force arrested two individuals for their alleged role in a stabbing last month in Staunton.

Zachery Taylor Head, 33, of Staunton, and Raven Ciara May, 25, of Staunton, were taken into custody on Monday.

Both are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The arrests come after an incident at the 7-Eleven at 427 N. Coalter St.

On May 18, at 3:26 a.m., a 911 call reported a stabbing victim at the convenience store. The suspects in the stabbing fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Officers determined a robbery and assault occurred at a nearby residence.

The victim was a 25-year-old unidentified male who sustained minor injuries.

Head has been charged with robbery, malicious wounding and breaking and entering.

May has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

