Staunton: Opening reception planned Friday for ‘Looking up’ exhibit at Art Hive

An opening reception for the “Looking Up” by Brigitte Huson will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Art Hive in Staunton.

The exhibit will be offered throughout the month of February at 835 Spring Hill Road.

In the works on display, Huson captures the color, light and contrast of the sky through the canvas. She aims for the viewer to feel comforted, grounded, yet exuberant. The goal is to also help you feel connected to everyone and everything.

Huson lives in Staunton carving out time for painting and drawing in between caring for her family, playing in the garden and reading.

She creates custom artwork for clients and panting landscapes and still-lifes that reflect the color, light and beauty of the world.

Her work is displayed in Staunton at The Book Dragon, Burrow & Vine and Queen City Games & Gifts.

For more information, visit www.arthive.art.

