Arts & Culture, Local

Staunton: Opening reception planned Friday for ‘Looking up’ exhibit at Art Hive

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Brigitte Huson looking up
Images courtesy Art Hive

An opening reception for the “Looking Up” by Brigitte Huson will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Art Hive in Staunton.

The exhibit will be offered throughout the month of February at 835 Spring Hill Road.

In the works on display, Huson captures the color, light and contrast of the sky through the canvas. She aims for the viewer to feel comforted, grounded, yet exuberant. The goal is to also help you feel connected to everyone and everything.

Huson lives in Staunton carving out time for painting and drawing in between caring for her family, playing in the garden and reading.

She creates custom artwork for clients and panting landscapes and still-lifes that reflect the color, light and beauty of the world.

Her work is displayed in Staunton at The Book Dragon, Burrow & Vine and Queen City Games & Gifts.

For more information, visit www.arthive.art.

Staunton’s Art Hive to host ribbon cutting, grand opening this week

From trash to treasure: Art Hive emphasizes creative reuse at gallery coming soon to Staunton

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

