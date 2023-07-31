Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Staunton’s Art Hive to host ribbon cutting, grand opening this week
Culture, Local

Staunton’s Art Hive to host ribbon cutting, grand opening this week

Crystal Graham
Published date:
art hive staunton
Submitted photo

Art Hive, a local creative reuse and art space in Staunton, is holding a ribbon cutting and grand opening this week at its shop at 835 Spring Hill Road in the Gypsy Hill Park area.

The community art space will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m., and will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 11 a.m.

Since the soft opening on July 1, Art Hive has made updates to its creative reuse material offerings and curated a display of local talent within its expanded boutique.

The art space’s events calendar now offers diverse range of classes and workshops.

“We are thrilled to be part of such a diverse and talented creative community,” said Kirsten Schneider, co-founder at Art Hive. “We wholeheartedly invite everyone to come and celebrate with us.”

Art Hive is also co-founded by Mary Pearce who helped spearhead the business after seeing how much was thrown away at a local landfill.

Highlights of the upcoming grand opening event include:

  • Contribute your creativity to a collaborative art project
  • Be adorned with Henna and Glitter Tattoos by local artist GlitterBee
  • Free reiki healing provided by Gerry Stowers’ Meditation in Motion students
  • Gain insight and guidance with Rune Readings by local expert Lisa Jacenich
  • One-hour Tarot Card sessions with Jim Jacenich using a unique Staunton-themed deck he created; appointments are recommended
  • Tours of classroom and member equipment area
  • Silent auction
  • Chef-created finger foods and refreshments
  • Complimentary reusable bag with $10 purchase
  • Located just 1/2 block from Gypsy Hill Duck Pond, Art Hive is providing free duck food until supplies run out.

Art enthusiasts, creative minds, and members of the community are invited to the grand opening to take part in the celebration of art, creativity and connection.

For more information, please visit www.arthive.art.

Related story

From trash to treasure: Art Hive emphasizes creative reuse at gallery coming soon to Staunton

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Sanders, Scott introduce bill to push federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028
2 Brennan Armstrong is at NC State, reunited with Robert Anae, and he couldn’t be happier
3 Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B
4 All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?
5 For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 

Latest News

virginia map
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Governor announces new administration, board appointments

Crystal Graham
handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man who kidnapped mother of his child at gunpoint sentenced to 12 years

Crystal Graham

A Norfolk man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for the violent kidnapping of his child’s mother in 2022.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Part of Route 631 in Rockbridge County will close Aug. 7 for three months

Rebecca Barnabi

Part of Route 631 (Union School Road) in Rockbridge County will close to through traffic for three months beginning Monday, August 7, 2023.

brent pry
Sports

Brent Pry thinks Virginia Tech is the state’s ‘flagship’ football school: Analysis

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police announce two arrests in July 24 murder on Saint James Street

Chris Graham
internet search bar Google
Culture, Politics, U.S. News

Out of the dark: Legislation would prohibit manipulation by websites to retrieve personal data

Rebecca Barnabi
Artificial intelligence
Culture, Politics, U.S. News

AI Caucus introduces legislation to ‘spur groundbreaking scientific research’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy