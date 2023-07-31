Staunton’s Art Hive to host ribbon cutting, grand opening this week

Art Hive, a local creative reuse and art space in Staunton, is holding a ribbon cutting and grand opening this week at its shop at 835 Spring Hill Road in the Gypsy Hill Park area.

The community art space will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m., and will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 11 a.m.

Since the soft opening on July 1, Art Hive has made updates to its creative reuse material offerings and curated a display of local talent within its expanded boutique.

The art space’s events calendar now offers diverse range of classes and workshops.

“We are thrilled to be part of such a diverse and talented creative community,” said Kirsten Schneider, co-founder at Art Hive. “We wholeheartedly invite everyone to come and celebrate with us.”

Art Hive is also co-founded by Mary Pearce who helped spearhead the business after seeing how much was thrown away at a local landfill.

Highlights of the upcoming grand opening event include:

Contribute your creativity to a collaborative art project

Be adorned with Henna and Glitter Tattoos by local artist GlitterBee

Free reiki healing provided by Gerry Stowers’ Meditation in Motion students

Gain insight and guidance with Rune Readings by local expert Lisa Jacenich

One-hour Tarot Card sessions with Jim Jacenich using a unique Staunton-themed deck he created; appointments are recommended

Tours of classroom and member equipment area

Silent auction

Chef-created finger foods and refreshments

Complimentary reusable bag with $10 purchase

Located just 1/2 block from Gypsy Hill Duck Pond, Art Hive is providing free duck food until supplies run out.

Art enthusiasts, creative minds, and members of the community are invited to the grand opening to take part in the celebration of art, creativity and connection.

For more information, please visit www.arthive.art.

