Staunton native serves as mechanic in U.S. Navy aboard USS Ronald Reagan

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Ryan Damron from Staunton is serving on the USS Ronald Reagan in the North Pacific Ocean.

As part of his duties, Damron uses a jack to lift an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier on May 20, 2024.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.