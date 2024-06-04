Countries
Staunton native serves as mechanic in U.S. Navy aboard USS Ronald Reagan

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus.

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Ryan Damron from Staunton is serving on the USS Ronald Reagan in the North Pacific Ocean.

As part of his duties, Damron uses a jack to lift an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier on May 20, 2024.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

