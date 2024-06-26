Countries
Home Staunton man who had been subject of missing-persons alert found dead
Local

Staunton man who had been subject of missing-persons alert found dead

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

A body found in the Weyers Cave area on June 21 has been identified, and the discovery is connected to a missing-persons case reported by Staunton Police a day earlier.

A release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the person found dead has been ID’d as Gregory Andrew Merritt, 24, of Staunton.

Merritt had been reported missing by Staunton Police on June 20.

According to the release, Staunton Police contacted the sheriff’s office on June 21 to assist in its search for Merritt, and gave as his last known location an address in the Weyers Cave area.

As a result of the extremely hot temperatures, the massive area to be searched and the thick vegetation, assistance was requested from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for cadaver K-9’s.

At 7:46 PM, a K-9 team located a male body in the wood line area near the 700 block of Keezletown Road. The body was collected and transported to the medical examiner’s office.

There does not appear to be foul play involved in Merritt’s death, county sheriff Donald Smith said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

