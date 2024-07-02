Staunton man in hospital, faces charges following pursuit in Augusta County

A Staunton man faces charges after a pursuit in the Balsley Road area in Augusta County ended with him flipping the truck he was driving on its side.

Michael David Keys Sr., 48, of Staunton, was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash on Friday morning, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Keys will face several charges related to the incident once he is released from the hospital, according to the report.

Per the ACSO report, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Balsley Road east of the City of Staunton at 8 a.m. to deal with a report involving a disorderly male.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, Keys was attempting to leave the scene in a 2002 Chevy truck, leading deputies to establish a perimeter in the immediate area to close down Balsley Road.

Keys, according to the report, attempted to get around the road blocks by driving onto several adjacent properties, before running over tire-deflation devices and flipping the truck over on its side.