Staunton Lions Club honored with plaque at Gypsy Hill Park’s duck pond

The Staunton Lions Club funded repairs and renovation of the Duck Pond at Gypsy Hill Park with a $36,000 grant.

For the club’s generosity and community support, it was honored by the City of Staunton Parks & Recreation department with a plaque placed at Gypsy Hill Park.

Storms and flooding of Lewis Creek in July 2020 caused significant damage to the duck pond’s structure, including walls and walkways, according to a press release. Repairs and renovation were completed in August 2022.

The club’s history with the Duck Pond at Gypsy Hill Park began nearly 60 years ago with a major gift to complete the pond.