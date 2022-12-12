Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news staunton lions club honored with plaque at gypsy hill parks duck pond
News & Views

Staunton Lions Club honored with plaque at Gypsy Hill Park’s duck pond

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Lions Club Treasurer Woody Sanders, Director of Parks & Recreation Chris Tuttle and Lions Club President Scott McMurrain pose at the Duck Pond at Gypsy Hill Park with the plaque honoring the club.

The Staunton Lions Club funded repairs and renovation of the Duck Pond at Gypsy Hill Park with a $36,000 grant.

For the club’s generosity and community support, it was honored by the City of Staunton Parks & Recreation department with a plaque placed at Gypsy Hill Park.

Storms and flooding of Lewis Creek in July 2020 caused significant damage to the duck pond’s structure, including walls and walkways, according to a press release. Repairs and renovation were completed in August 2022.

The club’s history with the Duck Pond at Gypsy Hill Park began nearly 60 years ago with a major gift to complete the pond.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

teen sad at Christmas
,

Teens: Worried about a friend? Start with asking ‘are you OK’?
Crystal Graham
des kitchings virginia

Des Kitchings seems to be coming back after awful first year at Virginia: How?
Chris Graham

I wouldn’t have bet a nickel a month ago that Des Kitchings would still be the Virginia offensive coordinator, but here we are.

tiktok

TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
Crystal Graham

A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers.

mckenna dale

Women’s Basketball: Virginia, at 11-0, still left on the outside of the AP Top 25
Chris Graham
police

Corrections officials identify inmate killed at Wallens Ridge State Prison on Sunday
Chris Graham
christmas music

‘Tis the season: America’s most loved, most hated Christmas songs
Rebecca Barnabi
alzheimers
,

Expert on surgical options for mental health therapy to speak in Roanoke Thursday
Crystal Graham