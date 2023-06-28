Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsstaunton juvenile missing family believes she may be in harrisonburg area
Local

Update: Staunton juvenile reported missing Wednesday found safe

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Hayley Nicole KennedyUpdate: Wednesday, 10:13 p.m. Hayley Nicole Kennedy has been located and is safe, according to The AWARE Foundation.

 

A 16-year-old juvenile from Staunton is missing and may be in the Harrisonburg area.

Hayley Nicole Kennedy was last seen leaving her residence at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The family believes she left with a 19-year-old male. He said he dropped Kennedy off at a friend’s house.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants. She has a heart tattoo on her left shoulder blade.

She was carrying an Adidas backpack, a pink bag, pillow and blanket.

According to a release from The AWARE Foundation, “her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.”

Hayley Nicole Kennedy

If you have any information on Kennedy’s whereabouts, contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3843.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks
2 Smoke from wildfires returns to Virginia; air quality alerts likely to be issued Thursday
3 Traffic alert: Part of Route 752 in Rockingham County will close for three months
4 ‘A fun way for our community to support local youth’: Boys & Girls Club hosts first golf tournament
5 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Latest News

uva money
Local, Politics

Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks

Chris Graham
Local

Getting their math on: Enrichment program fills educational gaps for students

Rebecca Barnabi

More than three dozen Black middle school students from Charlottesville and Albemarle County are attending a math enrichment program.

park ranger looking through viewfinder
Culture, Virginia

Colorblind? State park in Virginia offers viewfinder to help you see colorful fall foliage

Crystal Graham

Colorblind people in Virginia can now view the world like the rest of us with a new viewfinder installed at Natural Tunnel State Park in Scott County.

holocaust memorial museum logo
U.S. + World

U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum: Darfur ‘at risk of genocide’

Crystal Graham
missing
Virginia

Missing Person Alert: Prince William County man made concerning statements to family

Chris Graham
uva baseball ncaa
Sports

Salem Red Sox hold off late Fredericksburg rally, defeat FredNats, 7-4

Chris Graham
uva gretchen walsh
Sports

UVA’s Gretchen Walsh wins 50 meter butterfly at US Phillips 66 Nationals

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy