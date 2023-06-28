Update: Staunton juvenile reported missing Wednesday found safe

Update: Wednesday, 10:13 p.m. Hayley Nicole Kennedy has been located and is safe, according to The AWARE Foundation.

A 16-year-old juvenile from Staunton is missing and may be in the Harrisonburg area.

Hayley Nicole Kennedy was last seen leaving her residence at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The family believes she left with a 19-year-old male. He said he dropped Kennedy off at a friend’s house.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants. She has a heart tattoo on her left shoulder blade.

She was carrying an Adidas backpack, a pink bag, pillow and blanket.

According to a release from The AWARE Foundation, “her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.”

If you have any information on Kennedy’s whereabouts, contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3843.