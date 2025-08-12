The folks at Staunton Guided Tours are making it clear where they stand on the Epstein files coverup.

“There is no Epstein file cover up. If anything, Biden covered it up. Why didn’t he release the files?” the person who had control of the clicker on the Staunton Guided Tours Facebook page posted on a comment thread on our Monday story on Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosting U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi at a human-trafficking conference.

The thrust of our reporting on the Miayres-Bondi thing: Miyares, who has exercised his right to remain silent on Jeffrey Epstein, is hosting a human trafficking summit on Tuesday that has Bondi, who is in charge of the Epstein files coverup, as a guest speaker.

ICYMI

“Do you honestly think that if there was something bad about Trump in the files the Autopen administration would have kept it secret?” the person writing for Staunton Guided Tours posted on our thread.

It’s an odd flex for a company that operates guided tours in a left-leaning city – Staunton voted Democrat in each of the past three presidential cycles, giving both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris double-digit victories locally.

Of course, locals don’t need a guided tour. People coming to town for Shakespeare and fine dining are the market.

I wouldn’t assume the demo for Shakespeare and fine dining would trend hardcore MAGA, but they know their business better than I do.

I’m here just trying to help, with good SEO.