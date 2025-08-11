From the You Can’t Make This Stuff Up Department: our sitting attorney general, Jason Miyares, who has exercised his right to remain silent on Jeffrey Epstein, is hosting a human trafficking summit on Tuesday that has Pam Bondi, who is in charge of the Epstein files coverup, listed as a guest speaker.

Talk about utterly lacking any sense of self-awareness.

Seriously, I want to commend Miyares for his work to combat human trafficking, but it’s hard to take him seriously when he goes full crickets on Donald Trump’s proximity to history’s most prolific child sex trafficker.

ICYMI

Cue the quote from the communications director for the campaign of his Democratic Party opponent, Jay Jones.

“Jason Miyares hosting a human trafficking summit with Pam Bondi – who is actively withholding information about the human trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein – raises question after question about where his priorities lie as Virginia’s chief legal officer. Does MAGA Miyares support releasing the Epstein files, or will he keep siding with those who want to keep them buried?” the aforementioned Jones campaign press person, Georgia Greenleaf, said.

It’s shooting fish in a barrel, but I mean, he does kinda have to answer the question.