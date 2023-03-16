Staunton Farmers’ Market returns to downtown on April 1

The Staunton Farmers’ Market kicks off April 1 with more than 30 businesses taking part in the 31st season.

Vendors include farmers, food producers, and craft makers of high quality products, raised, grown and made locally.

Since 1993, it has been a weekend tradition for customers to stroll the market sourcing fresh produce, meats, eggs, breads, sweets, cheeses, heritage foods, honey, syrups, plants, wool and unique artisan crafts.

SNAP/EBT accepted plus Virginia Fresh match doubles dollars for fresh fruits and vegetables.

The regular season runs through Sept. 30 from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Fall hours run Oct. 7 through Nov. 18 with the opening time pushed back until 8 a.m. Winter hours are Dec. 2-16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The farmers’ market is held at the Wharf parking lot in downtown Staunton.

For more information, visit stauntonfarmersmarket.org