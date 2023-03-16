Countries

news staunton farmers market returns to downtown on april 1
Culture

Staunton Farmers’ Market returns to downtown on April 1

Crystal Graham
Published:

staunton farmers marketThe Staunton Farmers’ Market kicks off April 1 with more than 30 businesses taking part in the 31st season.

Vendors include farmers, food producers, and craft makers of high quality products, raised, grown and made locally.

Since 1993, it has been a weekend tradition for customers to stroll the market sourcing fresh produce, meats, eggs, breads, sweets, cheeses, heritage foods, honey, syrups, plants, wool and unique artisan crafts.

SNAP/EBT accepted plus Virginia Fresh match doubles dollars for fresh fruits and vegetables.

The regular season runs through Sept. 30 from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Fall hours run Oct. 7 through Nov. 18 with the opening time pushed back until 8 a.m. Winter hours are Dec. 2-16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The farmers’ market is held at the Wharf parking lot in downtown Staunton.

For more information, visit stauntonfarmersmarket.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

