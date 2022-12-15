Staunton Farmers Market closes out 2022 on Saturday

The Goodson Band will perform at the Staunton Farmers Market this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Saturday is the final day for winter hours of the market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the market returns in April 2023.

The Winter Market offers produce, meats, eggs, mushroom, apples, apple butter, jams, honey, beeswax, maple syrup, chestnuts, bread, baked goods, Christmas cookies, artisan jewelry, wool socks and apparel, crocheted toys, wine tastings, chocolates, wood furniture and much more.

The Staunton Farmers Market is at the Wharf on West Johnson Street.

Applications are welcome for the 2023 market season. The Staunton Farmers Market annual meeting will be held Jan. 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the MBU Building next to Pufferbellies on Johnson Street.