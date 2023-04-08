Staunton District Weekly Traffic Alert: Construction schedule for April 10-14

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, April 10 – 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 5 to 14, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for maintenance of drainage structures, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Exit 24, westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp for sign work, Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for culvert replacement and slope repairs between Route 665 (Moss Run Road) and Route 717 (Boone Road), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28. Work zone is about 4.3 miles south of Route 665.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, April 10 – 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 50 to 54, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for milling, paving and pavement-marking operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through April 28.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, April 10 – 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 190 to 196, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through April 20.

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 729 (Back Draft Road) and Route 732 (Rick Mast Loop), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 21.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 699 (Agners Mill Road) – Traffic redirected onto temporary causeway between Route 608 (Forge Road) and dead end for replacement of bridge over tributary to Maury River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, April 10 – 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 89 to 88, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, April 11 – May 4 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, April 10 – 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through April 28.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 222 to 223, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 222, southbound – Be alert for vehicles along shoulder due to utility work, April 10 – June 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound single lane closures between Staunton city limits and Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road/Quick’s Mill Road) for utility work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of Jennings Branch bridge, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed between Route 775 (Buttermilk Road/Craig Shop Road) and Route 773 (Westview School Road) for bridge replacement, through April 20. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 242, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures and closures of Exit 243 on-ramp as needed for drainage work, April 10 – 20 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of April 27. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement and replacement of Route 720 bridge.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Business Route 33 (Old Spotswood Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 340 (South Stuart Avenue, Elkton) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound overnight closures between Cantrell Avenue and Burgess Road, April 16 – 20 nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Follow posted detour. Single lane closures between Carlton Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 28. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound single lane closures for utility work between Bridgewater northern town limits and Harrisonburg southern city limits, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 2.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion of April 30. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 611 (Farmview Road) – Closed between Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) and Route 631 (Hawksbill Avenue) for bridge superstructure replacement, through April 20. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/North Massanutten Street) – Shoulder closures between Radio Station Road and Forest Glen Court (Strasburg) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Frederick County line for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 55 (East King Street, Strasburg) – Shifting travel lanes for utility work between Acton Place and Lemley Street, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 637 (Powhatan Road) and Route 761 (Capon Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Zepp Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 603 (Van Buren Road) for maintenance to Cedar Creek bridge, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 318 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound mobile lane closures for utility work between Route 656 (Morgan Mill Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike/Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures or flagger traffic control for roadway sweeping between Warren County line and Route 838 (McCanns Road), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures near Route 11 intersection (Martinsburg Pike) for inspection of bridge over railway, Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 127 (Bloomery Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and West Virginia state line paving operations, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 657 (Senseny Road) – Flagger traffic control for road widening between Route 1265 (Crestleigh Drive) and Route 1214 (Underwood Lane), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and Route 820 (Eddys Lane), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 685 (Light Road) and Route 805 (Myers Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Back Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 644 (Gun Barrel Road) and Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 7 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 28.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.