Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of April 17-21

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 3 to 6, eastbound – Left lane closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

Exit 24, westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for culvert replacement and slope repairs between Route 665 (Moss Run Road) and Route 717 (Boone Road), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28. Work zone is about 4.3 miles south of Route 665.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28.

Mile marker 50 to 54, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for milling, paving and pavement-marking operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through April 28.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 4.

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 699 (Agners Mill Road) – Traffic redirected onto temporary causeway between Route 608 (Forge Road) and dead end for replacement of bridge over tributary to Maury River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 94, eastbound and westbound – Slow-roll traffic control for utility work, Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28.

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 4.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 28.

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through April 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 225 to 222, southbound – Be alert for vehicles along shoulder due to utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 5.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of Jennings Branch bridge, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 5.

*NEW* Route 261 (Statler Boulevard) – Southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 250 (Richmond Avenue) and East Hampton Street for resurfacing operations, Monday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 697 (McPheeters Road) and Route 872 (Mill Creek Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Folly Mills Creek, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 662 (Greenville School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1205 (Main Street, Greenville) and Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) for maintenance to bridge over Pine Run, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 753 (Nash Road) – Closed between Route 910 (Wampler Lane) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) for drainage installation, April 24 – May 12. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 252, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures, including along Exits 239, 243, 251 and 252 off-ramps for sweeping, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 240 to 242, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures and closures of Exit 243 on-ramp as needed for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of June 14. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement and replacement of Route 720 bridge.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 11 (South Main Street, Harrisonburg) and Route 4113 (Country Club Road) for inspection of bridge over railway, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound overnight closures between Cantrell Avenue and Burgess Road, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night. Follow posted detour. Single lane closures between Carlton Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through April 28. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound single lane closures for utility work between Bridgewater northern town limits and Harrisonburg southern city limits, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 2.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 678 (Faughts Road) and Augusta County line for inspection of bridge over North River, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 707 (Morrison Road) and just south of South Fork Shenandoah River for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 641 (White Rose Road) and Route 745 (Rocky Bar Road) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 668 (East Timber Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 669 (Diehls Ford Road) and Augusta County line for inspection of bridge over North River, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) for roadway improvements, April 17 – December 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 663 (Madison Run Fire Road/Browns Gap Road) and Route 657 (Longley Road) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion of April 30. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 611 (Farmview Road) – Closed between Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) and Route 631 (Hawksbill Avenue) for bridge superstructure replacement, through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Mount Jackson town limits for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/North Massanutten Street) – Shoulder closures between Radio Station Road and Forest Glen Court (Strasburg) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday (April 17).

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

*NEW* Route 55 (Front Royal Road/Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control near Warren County line for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 637 (Powhatan Road) and Route 761 (Capon Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday (April 17).

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Zepp Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 603 (Van Buren Road) for maintenance to Cedar Creek bridge, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

*NEW* Route 614 (South Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-81 on- and off-ramps for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 321 to 322, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 672 (Hopewell Road) overpass bridge, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound mobile lane closures for utility work between Route 656 (Morgan Mill Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 838 (McCanns Road) and West Virginia state line for shoulder repairs, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right lane closures for shoulder repairs between Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) and Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road), Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 707 (Morrison Road) and just south of South Fork Shenandoah River for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and Route 820 (Eddys Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 672 (Hopewell Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for shoulder repairs, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 685 (Light Road) and Route 805 (Myers Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Back Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 8, eastbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 28.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Front Royal Road/Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control near Warren County line for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.