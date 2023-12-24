Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Dec. 26-29

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and X (Twitter). Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for fence repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 27 – December 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) and Route 665 (Moss Run Road) for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 12.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 3605 (West Edgemont Drive/South Rayon Drive, Covington) – Flagger traffic control between West Jackson Street and Jackson River Sports Complex for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures between Bordens School Lane and Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road) for cable replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 27 – December 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 94, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for mowing, litter pickup and sign installations, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 27 – December 29. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 93 to 87, westbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control for work related to replacement of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. night of December 28. Temporary closures of exit 91 on-ramp during slow rolls. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for utility work, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. January 2 – January 3 nights.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures including along Exit 221, Exit 222 and Exit 225 on- and off-ramps for shoulder mowing and sign installations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 27 – December 29. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 227 to 220, southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. night of December 28. Overnight right lane closures from mile marker 221 to 220, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. December 26 – December 28 nights. Northbound and southbound speed limit of 60 miles an hour between mile marker 220 and 222. Traffic restrictions are for demolition work related to Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge replacement.

Mile marker 229 to 226, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of December 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/Richmond Avenue) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between Route 1334 (Imperial Drive) and Route 261 (Statler Boulevard) intersection for sign installations, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. December 27 – December 29. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange for road widening work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between interstate frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for replacement of bridge over I-81. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures near Elkton southern town limits for maintenance to Route 33 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 269, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

*NEW* Exit 295 to 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 27 – December 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (North Main Street, Edinburg) – Shoulder closures between Winifred Street and northern town limits for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound shoulder closures between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Route 730 (Caverns Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound shoulder closures near Route 672 (Chapman Landing Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

*NEW* Route 292 (Conicville Road) – Eastbound right shoulder closures between I-81 and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Main Street, Mount Jackson) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Liberty Furnace Road) and Route 705 (Buggy Ridge Road) for maintenance to bridge over Stony Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 29.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Exit 307A, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

*NEW* Exit 317A, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 815 (Blossom Drive) and Clarke County line for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 27 – January 11.

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City)– Northbound right shoulder closures near Barley Drive intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike)– Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and Route 37 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike)– Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 872 (Hood Way) and Route 1167 (Commonwealth Court) for sign installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 25 – December 29.

*NEW* Route 37 – Southbound right shoulder closures near Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) on-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 27 – December 29.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound right shoulder closures near bridge over Route 628 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 27 – December 29.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike)– Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and Route 694 (Reynolds Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign work near intersections with Route 624 (Red Gate Road) and Route 723 (Millwood Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 611 (Elmington Lane) for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. December 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road/Front Royal Road) – Flagger traffic control between Shenandoah County line and Stoney Mountain Drive for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. December 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 637 (Riverton Road)– Shoulder closures near Route 340 (Winchester Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.