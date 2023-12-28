Staunton Democratic Committee sets Jan. 8 meeting to elect new officers

The Staunton Democratic Committee will meet to reorganize and elect new officers for the 2024-25 term on Jan. 8.

Nominations are open for the following Staunton Democratic Committee positions: Chair, vice-chair, secretary, and treasurer.

You must be registered to vote in Staunton to participate.

The election will be held at 7 p.m. at the Clocktower at 27 W. Beverly St. in Staunton.

The meeting will replace the SDC meeting normally held on Jan. 9.

For more information, visit https://www.staunton-democrats.org/