Staunton declares Sept. 1 to be Paul Hatcher Day in honor of the late hoops coach
Staunton declares Sept. 1 to be Paul Hatcher Day in honor of the late hoops coach

Chris Graham
Published date:
Staunton has declared Friday, Sept. 1, to be Paul Hatcher Day, in honor of the long-time basketball coach at the former R.E. Lee High School who passed away last week.

Hatcher, 80, had a career record of 897-174 in his 43 years as the boys’ basketball coach at the high school, which is now Staunton High School, with his teams winning four state championships – in 1984, 1990, 2004 and 2005.

The 1995 Virginia High School League Hall of Fame inductee is also the state’s all-time winningest basketball coach.

“Our city deeply mourns the loss of Coach Paul Hatcher,” Mayor Stephen W. Claffey said. “For over 40 years, Staunton’s youth were blessed to be able to learn from and be mentored by him. Not only was he an exemplary basketball coach, he also taught thousands of Stauntonians how to drive safely. He was a catalyst for intense city pride that brought our citizens and those across the State together season after season. On behalf of our city, I offer condolences to Jarrett, Brandon and the entire Hatcher family.”

