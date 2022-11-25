Staunton: City offers free parking to holiday shoppers in downtown business district

The City of Staunton wants to make holiday shopping a little easier for patrons visiting the downtown central business district.

During the 2022 holiday season, the city is providing complimentary public parking.

Free parking will be available at:

Two-hour free parking in the Wharf parking lot, Johnson Street Garage and New Street Garage on Monday, Nov. 28 through Tuesday, Dec. 20 and on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Weekends and city holidays remain free.

All day free parking in all public parking facilities and on-street spaces Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23. Weekends and city holidays remain free; however, posted time limitations remain in effect.

Signage will be positioned at the entrances to public parking facilities as a reminder to customers.

For more information about public parking, contact the City Manager’s Office at (540) 332-3812.