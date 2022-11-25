Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news staunton city offers free parking to holiday shoppers in downtown business district
Culture

Staunton: City offers free parking to holiday shoppers in downtown business district

Crystal Graham
Published:
staunton
(© Richard – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Staunton wants to make holiday shopping a little easier for patrons visiting the downtown central business district.

During the 2022 holiday season, the city is providing complimentary public parking.

Free parking will be available at:

  • Two-hour free parking in the Wharf parking lot, Johnson Street Garage and New Street Garage on Monday, Nov. 28 through Tuesday, Dec. 20 and on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Weekends and city holidays remain free.
  • All day free parking in all public parking facilities and on-street spaces Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23. Weekends and city holidays remain free; however, posted time limitations remain in effect.

Signage will be positioned at the entrances to public parking facilities as a reminder to customers.

For more information about public parking, contact the City Manager’s Office at (540) 332-3812.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

coach mox

‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around
Scott Ratcliffe
police

Chesapeake Walmart shooter left ‘Death note,’ purchased gun day of shooting
Chris Graham

Chesapeake Walmart shooter Andre Bing purchased the 9 mm handgun he used to kill six co-workers on the morning of the Tuesday shooting, according to local police, who also released the details of the “Death note” he left on his...

seed project arts incarnate harrisonburg

Harrisonburg: Christmas carol sing-along concert event planned for Dec. 2
Crystal Graham

Arts Incarnate presents a live concert of Harrisonburg’s own “The Soil and the Seed Project” on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

hospice of the shenandoah concert

Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas concert returns on Dec. 1
Crystal Graham
republican democrat

‘The Progressive Liberal’ drawing real-life heat wrestling in Trump Country
Chris Graham
skiing

SCC: Be prepared for seasonal hazards like fire, theft, frozen pipes
Crystal Graham
Visit Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg: Goal of presentation, panel is to get residents ‘inspired to get outside’
Crystal Graham