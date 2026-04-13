The City of Staunton public works folks have gotten going with their spring paving program, with work planned on numerous streets throughout the city over the next couple of months.

The project involves milling and repaving, which will require temporary road closures and limited on-street parking in affected areas.

Crews are beginning in the northwest portion of the city near Ellendin Avenue, Audubon Street and Hudson Avenue, per a press release from the city.

Specific timing is subject to change due to weather and operational delays, which makes it difficult to provide an exact schedule for each street.

When possible, advance notice will be provided, with cones placed along scheduled streets one to two weeks before roadwork begins to inform community members of expected start dates.

Visit Street Maintenance | City of Staunton for more information.











