Home Staunton: Breaking Bread 2025 to focus on effects of Trump decisions
Economy, Local

Staunton: Breaking Bread 2025 to focus on effects of Trump decisions

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
Photo by Chris Lassiter.

Building Bridges will host Breaking Bread 2025 at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Staunton on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The 2025 meeting will focus discussion among neighbors about how decisions made in Washington, D.C., by the Trump administration may affect Americans living in Staunton. Neighbors will discuss possible answers to: What are we losing? Where do we go from here?

Neighbors will be encouraged to share how the community wants to prioritize and as a Commonwealth going forward.

Building Bridges was founded to work toward a vision of “a community of equality, unity and love where everyone can thrive.” The past decade witnessed greater recognition of the need to address the legacies of historic harms and to enact policies that can help create a community in which all can live in dignity, with safety and belonging. Many gains are now threatened and dreams for a better future risk being deferred. We now have a challenge: how best can we, as a community, hold onto our values and continue to make progress?

The meeting will begin with expert speakers including Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard, Waynesboro City Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr Ryan Barber, AnhThu Nguyen, Chair of the Staunton DEI Commission, Shonny Kier Cooke, Director of Workforce Programs for Piedmont Community College, and Mary Baldwin University’s Dr. Amy Tillerson Brown.

After the panel of experts speak on budget cuts and policy changes in the federal government, everyone will break into groups for discussion.

2025 is an important election year for Virginia, representatives and individuals who want to be candidates for state office are encouraged to participate as listeners.

Participants in Saturday’s meeting are requested to bring homemade cookies to share if possible. Cleaning supplies will also be collected for the Valley Mission. Building Bridges is collecting Clorox, PineSol, bathroom cleaner, XL latex gloves, Spic & Span, bleach spray, Fantastic and Mr Clean. Donations may be made with products dropped off at Promiseland Church, 850 Maple St, Staunton, or brought on April 26. Monetary donations are also accepted.

The Booker T. Washington Community Center is at 1114 West Johnson St., Staunton.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

handcuffs police arrest
Local

Harrisonburg: Alleged gang member wanted on three charges arrested after standoff

Crystal Graham
2025 Virginia Street Arts Festival
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Virginia Street Arts Festival puts spotlight on muralists, creativity

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Street Arts Festival returns to Waynesboro on May 17-18, and three buildings will be transformed.

pete hegseth
Politics

Second Signalgate questions leadership abilities of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth finds himself in the middle of a second Signalgate. President Trump blames "disgruntled employees."

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront Richmond Virginia
Arts, Virginia

New 7,500-capacity amphitheater set to open June 6 in Downtown Richmond

Crystal Graham
Live! Casino & Hotel Petersburg rendering
Economy, Virginia

Casino project: ‘Largest economic and tourism project in Petersburg’s history’

Crystal Graham
ambulance
Virginia

Virginia State Police: Trooper, driver injured jumping over a guardrail to avoid crash

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Basketball

What’s next for former UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett: Maybe the NBA?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status