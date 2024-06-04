Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Staunton eighth-grader named Boys & Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year
Local, Schools

Staunton eighth-grader named Boys & Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Boys & Girls Club.

Wyatt R. of Staunton is the 2024 Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County (BGCWSA) Youth of the Year.

BGCWSA Executive Director and CEO Debra Freeman-Belle describes Wyatt as driven, kind and responsible.

“I am proud to announce Wyatt R. as our Youth of the Year. His love for music, quiet leadership and dedication to helping others make him an outstanding representative of our Club. We are thrilled that Wyatt will receive a $4,000 scholarship and look forward to seeing all he will achieve,” Freeman-Belle said.

Wyatt joined the Staunton Boys & Girls Club unit when he was in 3rd grade. His interests include band, soccer, hunting and fishing. He will be in 8th grade next year and will attend Shelburne Middle School.

In partnership with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, Wyatt has been awarded the Lt. Larry McDowell scholarship of $4,000.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia dog breeding facility receives $35M fine related to abuse of 4,000 beagles
2 Jay Woolfolk, when his team needed him, pitched UVA into the Super Regionals
3 Public-records requests update: Full picture of Tony Bennett’s staff via contract language
4 Podcast: Have you heard the one where the NASCAR driver ran out of gas?
5 Reauthorization act would help reduce suicide, burnout among health care professionals

Latest News

Joeseph Sande with Bear
Local

Neighbor who murdered Augusta County vet’s service dog to be sentenced Wednesday

Crystal Graham
violin classis music
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Hot Springs: Garth Newel Music Center names 30-year music veteran as new executive director

Rebecca Barnabi

After a national search, the Garth Newel Music Center (GNMC) Board of Directors has appointed Steve Wogaman as its new executive director.

art hive staunton
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Staunton: Art Hive Creative awarded $1K Keep Virginia Beautiful grant for July workshops

Rebecca Barnabi

Art Hive Creative Reuse & Art Center has been awarded a $1,000 Green Grant from Keep Virginia Beautiful’s 14th Annual Green Grants Program.

patient and doctor
Health, Local, Schools

Sentara Health’s second grant of $60K for SLI will encourage students into healthcare pipeline

Rebecca Barnabi
climate change
U.S. & World News

Climate and Energy News Roundup: June 2024

Earl Zimmerman
interstate 95
Virginia

Interstate 95 crash in Prince George County claims life of Virginia woman

Chris Graham
ncaa
Sports

Virginia to host Kansas State in best-of-three Super Regional beginning on Friday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status