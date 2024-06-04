Staunton eighth-grader named Boys & Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year

Wyatt R. of Staunton is the 2024 Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton & Augusta County (BGCWSA) Youth of the Year.

BGCWSA Executive Director and CEO Debra Freeman-Belle describes Wyatt as driven, kind and responsible.

“I am proud to announce Wyatt R. as our Youth of the Year. His love for music, quiet leadership and dedication to helping others make him an outstanding representative of our Club. We are thrilled that Wyatt will receive a $4,000 scholarship and look forward to seeing all he will achieve,” Freeman-Belle said.

Wyatt joined the Staunton Boys & Girls Club unit when he was in 3rd grade. His interests include band, soccer, hunting and fishing. He will be in 8th grade next year and will attend Shelburne Middle School.

In partnership with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, Wyatt has been awarded the Lt. Larry McDowell scholarship of $4,000.