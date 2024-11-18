Stamps honoring TV icon Betty White, the Appalachian Trail coming next year

The U.S. Postal Service will honor beloved television icon Betty White and the Appalachian National Scenic Trail with stamps next year.

“This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts,” said Lisa Bobb-Semple, stamp services director for USPS. “This year, we are continuing several of our popular series and commemorative anniversaries, while introducing some exciting new stamps. Additionally, several of our mail-use stamps, which are printed based on demand, will be updated this year. Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming months.”

The designs are preliminary and may change.

The release date for the Betty White and Appalachian Trail stamps has not been announced.

TV icon Betty White

Betty White shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades. Most known for her roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White died in 2021.

White, a comedic actor, was also a compassionate advocate for animals.

Dale Stephanos created the digital illustration of White based on a 2010 photograph by Kwaku Alston. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.

“So excited to share the news that my Betty White stamp for the U.S. Postal Service will be released soon. I’d love to send a letter back to my 18-year-old self with this stamp on it and tell him that everything is going to be OK,” said Stephanos in a social media post.

The Appalachian Trail

The Appalachian Trail will also be the focus of a stamp series coming next year.

The first stamp represents trail segments through dense forest, which hikers call “the green tunnel.”

In addition to Virginia, the series of designs from the trail will include Maine, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Georgia, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Several million people travel parts of the 2,200-mile scenic trail each year.

Purchasing stamps

Customers may purchase stamps at usps.com/shopstamps or by calling (844) 737-7826.

