Spanberger on Tuberville military fight: ‘Absolutely unthinkable and irresponsible’

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is supposedly holding up hundreds of military nominations over the DoD’s abortion policies, even though Tuberville is also the guy upset that white nationalists serving in the military are getting a hard time, so, there’s that.

Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger, the former CIA agent who now represents the Seventh District, which includes Quantico, in the U.S. House, is among those calling BS on the ol’ ball coach.

“What this one senator is doing and has been able to do is just absolutely unthinkable and irresponsible,” Spanberger said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, noting that Tuberville’s quixotic quest has left the U.S. Marine Corps without a confirmed commandant for the first time since the 1850s.

“We heard Gen. Brown use the phrase, ‘We have to mitigate the challenges,” Spanberger said, referring to U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr.’s warning that Tuberville’s hold on nominations will impact recruitment.

“The fact that we have military leaders mitigating the challenges posed by one single senator, when we have challenges they should be focused on mitigating in the form of our adversaries throughout the world, and they’re mitigating the challenges created by one man is unbelievable to me. It’s irresponsible, it’s outrageous, and it needs to stop. It is dangerous to our nation and our readiness,” Spanberger said.