Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Southwest Virginia: Man who supplied fentanyl in two teen overdoses to serve 17 years
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia: Man who supplied fentanyl in two teen overdoses to serve 17 years

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Fentanyl
dea.gov

A California man who supplied the fentanyl linked to teenage overdoses that occurred in Wise County was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in federal prison.

Alexander Ortiz, 26, a.k.a. “LoLife,” of Fullerton, Calif., pleaded guilty in January 2023 to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Ortiz and his co-conspirators, Jorge Efrain Perez and Destiny Raeann Perez, were the suppliers of fentanyl for Paul Mason Perkins, Aaron Stidham, Austin Jeremiah Lane, Cheyenne Cassie Carico and others, all of Southwest Virginia.

Between November 2020 and June 2022, Ortiz sold thousands of pressed pills containing fentanyl to Perkins and others.

Ortiz sold 1,000 pills at a time to Perkins using the social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram, making sales to Perkins every few weeks.

Ortiz had the pills mailed to Perkins at his residence in Big Stone Gap. Perkins then distributed the pills to other individuals in Wise County, including multiple sales to co-conspirators Lane and Carico.

Jorge Perez and Destiny Perez assisted Ortiz in mailing the illicit packages from California to Virginia, as well as other locations throughout the country.

On Nov. 24, 2021, Perkins sold Carico and Lane three pressed pills. Lane and Carico had purchased two of the pills for a 17-year-old female the two knew from school.

Later that night, the 17-year-old female was hospitalized due to a drug overdose.

The same night, an 18-year-old male who had purchased pressed pills containing fentanyl from Perkins, was also hospitalized due to a drug overdose.

Further investigation revealed that pills from both overdoses were linked to Ortiz.

Search warrants executed at Ortiz’s residences in Los Banos and Santa Ana, Calif., resulted in the recovery of more than 6,000 pressed pills containing fentanyl, approximately $60,000 cash and 13 firearms.

Wise County man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for meth distribution, firearms possession
Published date: December 4, 2023 | 7:56 pm

Two California men indicted for overdoses of two Virginia teens
Published date: July 21, 2022 | 10:20 am

Wise County man sentenced for possession of fentanyl, guns
Published date: April 21, 2022 | 6:45 pm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charges against Virginia man who killed vet’s service dog go to the grand jury
2 Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution
3 Richmond internet personality faces court hearing over political satire tweet
4 Virginia State Police wants to make contact with witness in May 24 Augusta County hit-and-run
5 Staunton: Celebration of Holiday Lights on display at Gypsy Hill Park through December

Latest News

Fentanyl
Health, U.S. & World

TRANQ Research Act will ‘develop our understanding of synthetic opioids and other harmful drugs’

Rebecca Barnabi
elon musk
U.S. & World

Elon Musk thinks everybody should have a lot of kids: As if that’s anybody’s business

Chris Graham

Elon Musk, who has 10 kids with an assembly line of mothers, thinks I’m the “awful” one because my wife and I decided long ago not to have kids.

police investigation
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police ask for public’s help locating suspect sought in August homicide

Crystal Graham

Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is a suspect in a homicide that occurred this summer.

image of lit bomb
Health, U.S. & World

UVA, Navy research finds brain inflammation in soldiers with repeated blast exposure

Rebecca Barnabi
meth ring
Police, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for role in large-scale meth conspiracy

Crystal Graham
ukraine
U.S. & World

First indictments made under U.S. war crimes statute in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Crystal Graham
climate change
Climate, Local

Virginia DEQ to host community meeting in Harrisonburg for climate pollution feedback

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy