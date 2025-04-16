Somebody needs to tell James Carville to STFU, forever

Democratic strategist James Carville, who hasn’t been involved in a winning U.S. political campaign since 1996, seems to think he has the authority to purge progressive Democrats from the party’s rank-and-file.

“The only thing I’d ask is just don’t use the word ‘Democratic’ in any title that you have, because most Democrats that I know that are running for office don’t want your name, don’t want you to be part of the deal,” Carville said in a video for his “Politics War Room” podcast on Tuesday.

Progressives, Carville went on to say, can “come up with your own name.”

We’re a half-step away from a guy who hasn’t won an election in three decades using the term DINO to go after the Democrats who, among other things, are just the volunteers that knock on doors, work the phone banks and staff the HQ during the campaign season, in addition to giving money to candidates in amounts of $5, $10, $20, because that’s what they can afford, and it adds up.

Go to hell, is the message from Carville, who, you can see why it’s been a while since he’s won anything.

This attitude is reflective of the moneyed elites in the Democratic Party who have decided that what their moneyed friends on the Republican side think about them is more important than standing up for immigrants who have been unjustly detained and sent to foreign gulags.

And standing on the side of trans kids whose health and mental health has been an odd fixation of the MAGAs, well, come on, that’s identity politics, and identity politics, according to Carville, turns away voters.

I mean, OK, back’atcha, Jimmy Boy – it’s not identity politics when Republicans spend $150 million on TV commercials during the campaign season to make issue of a group that makes up 0.6 percent of our population?

“Maybe we could have a kind of amicable split here,” Carville said, between his self-styled “traditional Democrats” and the others who he refers to as “pronoun politics Democrats.”

“I don’t quite understand why you’re so anxious to have the word ‘Democrat’ in the description of what you do, but maybe we can have an amicable split here, and you go your way, and we go our way, and after the election, we come together and see how much common ground we can find,” Carville said

This from the guy who advised Bill Clinton to waste his eight years as president on triangulating with Republicans – Carville pushed Clinton to give Republicans welfare “reform” and the 1994 Crime Bill, and to completely walk back universal healthcare – and Republicans rewarded him for the effort at bipartisanship with impeachment proceedings.

I dunno, Jimmy – maybe you stop calling yourself a Democrat, or at the very least, retire from public life with your Republican strategist wife and shut the fuck up, forever.