Politics, Schools, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Social Media Mailbag: Ben Cline doesn’t like zero-emission school buses

Chris Graham
ben cline
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

The Biden administration has earmarked $900 million to pay for zero-emission school buses, with three local school systems slated to get $1.4 million to replace diesel-fueled buses in their fleets.

To Ben Cline, this is the beginning of the end of the world.

“The Biden admin is wasting $900M to decarbonize school buses while child test scores plummet across America. Their priorities are disastrously misguided. Any money spent should go towards resources for our children’s education, not their radical green agenda,” Cline tweeted on Friday.

The tweet, to say the least, didn’t get over on his thread.

“So, you’re against clean air, too,” wrote Sparks, a retired librarian from Harrisonburg, in the Twitter thread. “As an elite, you’ve probably never followed one of those diesel buses. Electric ones are more cost efficient, too, so we could spend more money on teachers and reducing class sizes. But you’re apparently against that, too.”

“What if reducing particulate matter helps them and improves their mental function?” observed Steve Nagy.

“Sounds like kids who aren’t suffering from asthma caused by pollution might do better in school. You need to do some research on the negative effects of pollution on kids’ health,” was the observation of Sharin Stone.

One final reply: “Test scores won’t matter sh-t if the earth is dead. But you wouldn’t know anything about that ‘cause you’re MAGA stupid,” Michael Katch tweeted back at Cline.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

