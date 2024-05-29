Three local school systems to receive funds to purchase clean school buses

Three local school systems are among the 18 slated to get money from the federal Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

The program is aimed to help replace older, diesel-fueled school buses with zero-emission electric buses.

Last fall, the EPA announced the availability of $500 million for its 2023 Clean School Bus rebates. The demand from school systems across the county led the EPA to double the amount of available funding to nearly $1 billion.

The three local districts selected to receive funds from the program are: