Home Shenandoah County: Single-lane closures on I-81 allow for bridge work
Government, Virginia

Shenandoah County: Single-lane closures on I-81 allow for bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
interstate 81
(© Eli Wilson/Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation will perform critical bridge deck rehabilitation work on the southbound Interstate 81 bridge over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.

The location of the bridge work will be just south of Interstate 81 exit 269 near Shenandoah Caverns and north of New Market in Shenandoah County.

Single lane closures will happen continuously over approximately 72 hours starting Sunday night, May 11 and continuing into the evening on Tuesday, May 13. The closures will be around-the-clock with work during nighttime and daytime hours.

All work is weather permitting.

Trucks with wide loads will not be allowed through the work zone and must find alternate routes.

Virginia State Police will be stationed within the work zone and the Town of New Market will provide law enforcement for traffic management.

On southbound I-81 at mile marker 269 the left lane will be closed Sunday, May 11, at 5 p.m. until Tuesday night. Depending on work progress and temperatures, the lane closure may extend into Wednesday morning.

The bridge concrete work must be completed within a specific temperature range to ensure the quality and durability of the repair. The extended work hours take advantage of optimal temperatures while maximize repair progress prior to holiday and summer vacation traffic.

The work on the bridge right lane was successfully completed prior to noon on Tuesday, May 6. That work began on Sunday evening, May 4 and featured the day and night continuous single lane closures. Motorists should expect the lane height of the completed right lane on the bridge deck to differ from the still-to-be completed left lane. As VDOT completes the southbound deck work, crews will survey the bridge deck elevations and precisely control the placement of the concrete surface needed for a smooth and safe ride.

After May 20, work will continue only during the warmer nighttime hours and avoid the need for further daytime lane closures.

Work is anticipated for the northbound bridge with work hours and traffic restrictions to be announced in the coming weeks.

The I-81 northbound and southbound bridges over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River have received repeated temporary deck patching. The patching cannot sustain permanent levels of interstate traffic and is approaching the end of service life. Funding for permanent deck rehabilitation work became available in spring 2025. Executing the critical bridge deck rehabilitation now will extend the bridge service life and avoid the necessity for more extensive and disruptive repairs.

The Staunton District manages approximately 2,400 major structures including bridges and box culverts and approximately 942.26 lane-miles of I-81.

Updates will be posted on the news section of the VDOT website.

Shenandoah County: Single-lane closures overnight for I-81 bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Staunton Music Festival loses $10K NEA grant, because, yes, Trump: How you can help
2 Waynesboro: Big Lots back in the ‘Boro; fate of Harrisonburg location unknown
3 ‘Solidifies the legacy’: Friends of the Staunton Library break ground on terrace project
4 The geniuses running things are ruining UVA Football, UVA Basketball for us fans
5 UVA Basketball: Why is Ryan Odom targeting so many top Euro players?

Latest News

large dog in black and white
Virginia

Final defendant sentenced in multi-state dogfighting network, 20 people found guilty

Crystal Graham
News

‘Peace be with you’: Vatican elects first-ever American Pope Leo XIV

Rebecca Barnabi

On the second day of conclave, the Vatican's 133 cardinals have chosen the first-ever American to lead the Catholic Church in 2025.

US capitol washington DC trump congress
Politics

House Republicans sneak in proposal to sell 500,000+ acres of federal public land

Rebecca Barnabi

As House Republicans propose to sell off hundreds of thousands of acres of federally protected lands, a new House caucus has formed.

aew
Wrestling

AEW ‘Dynamite’ review: Detroit gets star-studded show on road to ‘Double or Nothing’

Ray Petree
police crime scene
Virginia

Lynchburg: Police release name of man shot playing video games with friends

Crystal Graham
virginia tech lane stadium
Basketball, Football

Virginia Tech has ‘Enter Sandman’: UVA has, nothing we can call ours

Chris Graham
forest
Local, Politics, Virginia

Warner, Kaine introduce two bills to preserve wilderness in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status