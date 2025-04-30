Home Shenandoah County: Single-lane closures overnight for I-81 bridge work
Government, Virginia

Shenandoah County: Single-lane closures overnight for I-81 bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
interstate 81
(© Eli Wilson/Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation will perform critical bridge deck rehabilitation work on the southbound bridge over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.

The work is necessary just south of exit 269 near Shenandoah Caverns, north of New Market in Shenandoah County.

Single lane closures will happen continuously during two sets of approximately 72 hours beginning on Sunday nights and stretching into Tuesday evening. The around-the-clock work will be done during nighttime and daytime hours.

All work is weather permitting. Virginia State Police will be stationed within the work zone and the Town of New Market will provide law enforcement for traffic management.

Southbound I-81:
Right lane closed: Sunday, May 4, 5 p.m. to Tuesday night.
Left lane closed: Sunday, May 11, 5 p.m. to Tuesday night.

Depending on work progress and temperatures, the lane closure may extend into Wednesday morning.

The bridge concrete work must be completed within a specific temperature range to ensure the quality and durability of the repair. The extended work hours take advantage of optimal temperatures while maximizing repair progress prior to holiday and summer vacation traffic.

After May 20, work will continue only during the warmer nighttime hours, avoiding the need for further daytime lane closures.

Work is anticipated for the northbound bridge with work hours and traffic restrictions to be announced in the coming weeks.

The I-81 northbound and southbound bridges over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River have received repeated temporary deck patching. The patching cannot sustain permanent levels of interstate traffic and is approaching the end of service life. Funding for permanent deck rehabilitation work was available in spring 2025. Executing this critical bridge deck rehabilitation now will extend the bridge service life, avoiding more extensive and disruptive repairs.

The Staunton District manages approximately 2,400 major structures including bridges and box culverts, and approximately 942.26 lane-miles of I-81.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Politics at play? Augusta County author has Facebook page permanently suspended
2 Staunton Police: Busy keeping us safe from the dangers of chalk on signposts
3 This John Reid-Glenn Youngkin fight over gay porn is worth keeping an eye on
4 Scott German: Less ACC Basketball can actually be better for us
5 De’Andre Hunter keys Cleveland Cavaliers in first-round playoff sweep

Latest News

Winsome Earle-Sears
Politics, Virginia

Earle-Sears backs Reid in fight with Youngkin, who wants Reid off the ballot

Chris Graham
fentanyl
Health, Politics, Virginia

Youngkin advances wild claim about fentanyl deaths: Seriously, 85 million?

Chris Graham

A press release from the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin makes the eye-popping claim that the MAGA governor’s efforts to get fentanyl off the streets prevented 85 million deaths over the past three-plus years.

donald trump healthcare
Health, Politics

Republicans are going to gut Medicaid to fund tax cuts for the 1 percent

Chris Graham

I’m seeing fellow liberals getting upset because Nebraska Republican Don Bacon is supposedly suggesting cutting $500 billion from Medicaid, like that’s his idea or something.

social change protest
Local, Politics

Local protest rallies set for May Day in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington

Chris Graham
Health, Politics

First 100 days of Trump reveal ‘wildly unqualified’ leader for seniors, disabilities

Rebecca Barnabi
handcuffs police arrest
Local

Man in custody after setting multiple fires near Harrisonburg Crossing shopping center

Crystal Graham
christian charles uva football
Football

UVA Football: Tennessee transfer addresses need in defensive secondary

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status