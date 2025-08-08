An 82-year-old woman is dead following a pedestrian crash on Wednesday in the Town of Edinburg in Shenandoah County.

Leona M. Honaker, of Edinburg, was crossing Stoney Creek Boulevard at a crosswalk at 4:26 p.m. when she was struck by the driver of a Kia Sorento.

Honaker died at the scene near the intersection with Printz Street.

The driver of the Sorento, Lindsay R. Price, 35, of Edinburg, stayed on scene and was not injured.

Charges are pending, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.