Public Safety, Virginia

Crystal Graham
An 82-year-old woman is dead following a pedestrian crash on Wednesday in the Town of Edinburg in Shenandoah County.

Leona M. Honaker, of Edinburg, was crossing Stoney Creek Boulevard at a crosswalk at 4:26 p.m. when she was struck by the driver of a Kia Sorento.

Honaker died at the scene near the intersection with Printz Street.

The driver of the Sorento, Lindsay R. Price, 35, of Edinburg, stayed on scene and was not injured.

Charges are pending, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

