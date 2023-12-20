Countries
Harrisonburg residents, businesses locked down as police hunt armed suspects
Cops & Courts, Local

Harrisonburg residents, businesses locked down as police hunt armed suspects

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police fire rescue on scene
(© Daniel Avram – stock.adobe.com)

Harrisonburg Police are searching for suspects in relation to an attempted breaking and entering incident, and a number of households and businesses have been urged to shelter in place.

The search is taking place in the area of Central Avenue, South Avenue, Maryland Avenue and South Main Street (between Maryland and South avenues) in Harrisonburg.

Community members is the affected area likely received the request by phone to shelter in their homes or businesses until the search is complete.

The suspects may be armed, according to police. Community members should not approach the suspects if they believe the individuals are on their property.

Anyone seeing something suspicious in this area is advised to call 9-1-1.

Anyone in the area is asked to follow the direction of officers until the search is complete.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

