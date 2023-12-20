Harrisonburg residents, businesses locked down as police hunt armed suspects

Harrisonburg Police are searching for suspects in relation to an attempted breaking and entering incident, and a number of households and businesses have been urged to shelter in place.

The search is taking place in the area of Central Avenue, South Avenue, Maryland Avenue and South Main Street (between Maryland and South avenues) in Harrisonburg.

Community members is the affected area likely received the request by phone to shelter in their homes or businesses until the search is complete.

The suspects may be armed, according to police. Community members should not approach the suspects if they believe the individuals are on their property.

Anyone seeing something suspicious in this area is advised to call 9-1-1.

Anyone in the area is asked to follow the direction of officers until the search is complete.