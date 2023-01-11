Shelburne Middle Language Arts teacher is Staunton’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

Staunton City Schools chose Brandy Johnson, Language Arts teacher at Shelburne Middle School, as the 2023 Division Teacher of the Year.

Shelburne Middle School Bilingual Assistant Sasha Allen is the 2023 Division Support Staff of the Year.

Johnson teaches 7th grade Language Arts and began her career as an educator 20 years ago.

“Mrs. Johnson creates a safe learning community within her classroom and among staff that is positively infectious and a model for others,” Staunton City Schools Executive Director of Instruction Stephanie Haskins said.

In Johnson’s classroom, 7th grade language arts content is easily understandable and has a huge impact on student learning. Recently, students focused on nonfiction text features and she showed them an image of text that had no organization. While reading the text aloud, Johnson and her students laughed at their errors in reading. The need for text features and organization became much more apparent. Johnson expects all students to achieve success. She uses technology tools and quick checks throughout lessons to help her know who is understanding and how she needs to adjust instruction. As a result, her students’ end-of-year Standards of Learning results are above average.

Originally from Panama, Allen moved to a United States military base in Japan when she was 15. Her experiences as a student in a country which she did not speak the language enable her to relate to her ELL students.

Shelburne Middle School Principal Lisa Warren said that Allen made an instant impact on student growth and performance in Staunton. Allen balances providing a space for language learners and encouraging them to grow and challenge themselves. Allen is Shelburne’s voice for students and families who have language barriers. Her fellow teachers consider her a role model for new English Learners, and she goes above and beyond for students.

“She is a great asset to SCS. She is awesome and amazing and as the principal of Shelburne Middle School, I am thankful that she has chosen us,” Warren said.