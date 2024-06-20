Setup man Chase Hungate among two UVA pitchers in the transfer portal

Chase Hungate, the most reliable reliever in the UVA bullpen in the 2024 season, is in the transfer portal, along with Cullen McKay, a former starter in Brian O’Connor’s 2024 rotation.

Hungate, a 6’1” righthander, pitched in 30 games for Virginia in the 2024 season, compiling a 7-2 record with two saves, a 3.74 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 52 innings of work.

Hungate’s three-quarters delivery makes him particularly effective against right-handed batters.

Hungate is a rising senior who will have one year of eligibility remaining.

McKay, a 6’1” righthander, made five weekend starts in the 2024 season, but got beat up in that stretch, giving up 19 earned runs on 15 hits in 17 innings (10.05 ERA), striking out 25, which is impressive, but also walking 19, so his WHIP over that stretch was a ghastly 2.00.

But you could see the potential in flashes – he struck out 10 in five innings in UVA’s 18-2 win at Pitt on March 22, struck out eight in five and a third innings, and held Miami to two hits, in what turned into a 6-5 loss on March 8.

McKay lost his rotation spot after giving up four runs in a wild first inning in which he walked four UNC batters on April 4.

McKay pitched in five games in relief after the demotion, with awful numbers – in 4.2 innings, he gave up 11 runs on 13 hits, with two strikeouts and four walks, so, a 21.21 ERA and 3.64 WHIP during that stretch.

McKay is a rising junior, so he’d have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.